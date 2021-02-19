Jarran Reed: I’ve been a Seahawk my whole career and that’s how I want it to stay

Getty Images

Teams around the league have started cutting veterans from their roster to create cap room. Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed is hoping he won’t be one such player.

In an interview on the “Talkin’ Seahawks” podcast, Reed acknowledged the possibility that he could be one of the many players released from their clubs this time of year. Reed has just one year remaining on the two-year deal he signed with Seattle last March.

“Who knows? I want to be here long-term for sure,” Reed said, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest. “I just control what I can control, and everything will work itself out. I’ve been a Seahawk my whole career, and that’s how I want it to stay.”

Reed was a key contributor down the stretch for Seattle, recording 3.0 sacks and three tackles for loss in the team’s last four regular-season games. He then recorded another 2.0 sacks and three TFLs in the Seahawks’ wild-card round loss to the Rams.

The veteran defensive tackle’s performances in those games makes it seems more unlikely that Seattle will elect to release him. He’s slated to make $13.96 million in 2021 and would carry a $5 million dead cap charge if he’s cut. But in a year where most teams will be up against the salary cap, anything is possible.