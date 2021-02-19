Kellen Winslow II agrees to 14 years in jail for sex crimes

AP

Kellen Winslow II has agreed to a new plea deal that will keep him in jail for 14 years for sex crimes against five women, Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today reports.

An agreement submitted Friday in San Diego Superior Court replaces a previous plea agreement from November 2019 when the former NFL tight end pleaded guilty to rape and sexual battery charges rather than face the possibility of life in prison. That deal stipulated Winslow spend between 12 and 18 years behind bars, with a judge determining the length of the sentence after a hearing.

Winslow, 37, raped two women, assaulted another and committed misdemeanor sex crimes against two others, according to the agreement.

The deal includes a new guilty plea by Winslow for assaulting a hitchhiker with the intent to commit rape in March 2018, replacing a guilty plea he made in November 2019 for sexual battery against the same woman.

The jury in Winslow’s first trial in the spring of 2019 wasn’t able to reach a unanimous verdict on all the charges he faced. San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens told USA Today that Winslow could have gotten an even lighter sentence if he had gone to trial again on the unresolved charges.

“Ultimately, we think this was the most appropriate sentence for Mr. Winslow’s conduct, taking those other things into account,” Owens said.

Winslow, a first-round pick of the Browns in 2004, played 10 NFL seasons for four teams.