Marvin Jones wants to sign where he can both get a ring and get paid

Getty Images

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is about to become a free agent, and he’s hoping for two things: To sign with a contender and to get paid what he’s worth.

Jones said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that a ring is a high priority.

“At this point in my career, that’s what I want,” Jones said of winning a Super Bowl, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

However, Jones clarified that he’s not just going to take a bargain-basement discount contract because a good team offers it to him.

“That is what I want, but at the same time, it’s not going to be — I’m not going to just straight sacrifice and not get what I’m worth just because I’ve put in my work to get where I’m at and it happened the first time and I did it, and I think I outplayed it the second time,” Jones said.

Jones was born and raised in Southern California and has said many times that he loves playing with Matthew Stafford. The Rams would be a logical choice for Jones for those reasons, and because they’re contenders in 2021, but given their salary cap situation, they may not be able to pay Jones the kind of contract he thinks he’s worth.