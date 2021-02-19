Matt Milano will test free agency, likely signaling an end to his time in Buffalo

Getty Images

The Bills’ salary-cap constraints will prompt starting linebacker Matt Milano to explore free agency next month, John Wawrow of The Associated Press reports.

Milano, 26, will hit the market as one of the top linebackers available. It likely means his time in Buffalo has ended, something General Manager Brandon Beane recently sounded resigned to.

The Bills aren’t alone in being salary-cap strapped, with the cap falling from last season’s $198 million. The Bills are estimated to have about $3 million available if the cap falls to the minimum $180 million and will create space by cutting players and/or restructuring contracts.

Still, they aren’t expected to have room to make a competitive offer to Milano, who has started 38 games in his four seasons.

The Bills made him a fifth-round choice in 2017.

Injuries limited him to 10 games and five starts last season, but Milano still posted career highs with 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback pressures. He also had an interception.