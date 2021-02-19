Mike Vrabel: We have to make more kicks

Getty Images

The Titans have made back-to-back appearances in the postseason, but it hasn’t been because they’ve been sharp in the kicking game.

The 2019 team ran through four kickers who made just 8-of-18 field goal attempts over the course of the year. They tried to settle the position by signing Stephen Gostkowski last year, but the longtime Patriot was just 18-of-26 on field goals during the 2020 campaign.

Leaving that many points on the field isn’t the most prudent approach, which is why head coach Mike Vrabel faced a question about possibly drafting a kicker during a Q-and-A with fans on Thursday.

“If there’s a kicker available that we like. . . . We have got to make more kicks. . . . We feel like we are going to have to address that position and see what Stephen is going to do,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “His contract is up, [we’ll see] what he wants to do. But we’re going to have to have guys in here that have competition and we want to find somebody that is going to make them.”

The Titans haven’t been the only team with a problem finding a reliable kicker, but they’ve had bigger issues than most of their peers over the last two seasons and shoring up that spot would fill a big hole heading into next season.