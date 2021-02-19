Panthers to release Tre Boston

Getty Images

Another veteran defensive player is set to hit the free agent market.

The Panthers plan to release safety Tre Boston, according to multiple reports. Boston had two years remaining on the three-year contract he signed with the club last March.

But Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports that Boston will not officially be released until closer to the new league year. That could give a team an opportunity to swoop in and trade for Boston, picking up the remaining two seasons on his contract.

This was Boston’s second stint with the Panthers, as the club selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He spent a season with each of the Chargers and Cardinals before returning to Carolina in 2019.

Boston started all 16 games in each of the last two years, recording an interception, four passes defensed, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and a sack in 2020.