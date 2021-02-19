Robert Griffin III donates meals to Houston, North Texas food banks

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III grew up in Texas and the quarterback is giving back to those struggling for access to food amid the winter storms that have knocked out power and water this week.

Griffin’s foundation announced a donation of 10,500 meals to the Houston Food Bank and a donation of the same number of meals to the North Texas Food Bank. The foundation will also accept donations from others and steer them toward the effort.

Griffin joins Pierre Desir, Dak Prescott, and other NFL players who have pitched in to assist Texans in need in recent days.

The quarterback was waived by the Ravens last month after spending the last three seasons as a backup with the team.