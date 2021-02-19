Will someone make Jaguars an offer they can’t refuse?

February 19, 2021
Last year, the Dolphins tried to move from No. 5 to No. 1, in order to draft quarterback Joe Burrow. Whatever the Dolphins offered (the specifics still aren’t known), the Bengals said no.

This year, someone likely will make the Jaguars an offer for the first pick in the draft, in order to take Trevor Lawrence. The first question becomes whether it will be an offer the Jaguars can’t refuse. The next question becomes whether the Jaguars actually will refuse it.

The situation raises an intriguing philosophical question regarding the lottery tickets that are NFL draft picks. With few sure things in the draft, will the Jaguars dig in with Lawrence (as the Bengals did with Burrow), or will they swap one lottery ticket for several?

The most intriguing potential suitor for 2021 is the Panthers. Carolina holds the eighth overall pick. If they package that pick with several other selections in an effort to keep Lawrence in close to Clemson, will that be enough to get the Jaguars to pull the trigger?

Other teams could make a similar effort. Ultimately, the Jaguars need to decide whether it makes more sense to take Lawrence or to take the ability to select multiple other players.

Rewind to 2020. The Bengals made it clear that they would, and did, reject all offers for the Burrow pick. But what if they’d done a deal with the Dolphins and selected Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick? Even without Burrow’s ACL tear, it easily could be argued that the Bengals would have been better off with Herbert plus whatever else the Dolphins had offered.

This year, only the Jaguars will know whether they’ve gotten an offer they can’t refuse. And only the Jaguars will know whether they should refuse it.

14 responses to “Will someone make Jaguars an offer they can’t refuse?

  1. Minnesota trades Cousins, a 2022 1st rd pick, and a 2023 1st rd pick for the Jags #1 and the Vikes draft Trevor Lawrence. Who says no?

  3. Yeah, or the Bengals trade with the Dolphins and get Tua and then just feel bad, even if they got a bonus pick or three.

  5. This retroactive thinking is goofy. Many draft “experts” were almost mocking the notion of a team taking Herbert in the top ten, expecting a franchise QB. His doubters were legion, while Burrow was seen as a very high floor guy, something along the lines of a Matt Ryan (as a prospect). Why would the Bengals give up the super-safe option, as far as they saw it, fora guy who many saw as a much much longer shot. What good are bonus assets in a trade down if the core of such a move (the QB the team ends up with) ends up not working out at all? THAT is the circumstance the Bengals were facing. Should teams circa 2000 have traded way way down to stockpile assets because Tom Brady was waiting to be snatched up late? Of course not – nobody knew what was going to become of him.

  6. No way they trade the pick. They would never live it down if they let somebody else take Lawrence and he becomes a star. Also, the team has never had the #1 pick. They are going to enjoy all the attention that comes with it and they have what they believe as a can’t miss pick.

  7. The worthless human known as Urban Meyer didn’t sign on to coach Gardner Minshew. So no, they will not be trading the pick, Mike.

  8. Urban Meyer has had many opportunities to get back into coaching. I doubt very seriously that he just decided Jacksonville was that one great organization he’d been waiting for. I believe the only reason he signed with Jacksonville was so that he could draft Trevor Lawrence. About once every ten years you get a John Elway, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, or Trevor Lawrence. These are like lottery tickets that already have the winning numbers exposed. In fact, Lawrence might end up with the highest grades ever given to a college QB. If the Jets would have ended up with the number one pick, Urban Meyer would be coaching the Jets. About once every ten years I hope I’m wrong about something. This is that time. I’d love to see a trade.

  9. Jacksonville should just write down Lawrence’s name now and disconnect the phone lines.

  10. It’s been one year. Let’s let the whole Herbert is better than Burrow discussion simmer a few seasons….me doth think Burrow will prevail, bandwagoneers.

  14. Well, Minnesota would sure say yes. Trevor Lawrence probably wouldn’t mind.

    Jacksonville would laugh them off the phone though lol

