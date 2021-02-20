Browns re-sign Robert Jackson

Getty Images

The Browns have re-signed cornerback Robert Jackson, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The team waived him Feb. 11.

Jackson, 27, played 10 games for the Browns last season, mostly on special teams. He made six tackles, no interceptions and a pass breakup. He saw action on only six defensive snaps.

Jackson hurt his hamstring while playing 76 snaps in the wild-card playoff win over the Steelers and went on injured reserve.

He played six games for the Browns in 2019.

The 16 games played over the past two seasons — plus one playoff game — stands as Jackson’s only career action.

He entered the league in 2018 with the Colts and spent time on the Texans’ practice squad that season.