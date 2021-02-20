Buccaneers are focused on six of their free agents, with the goal of keeping five

Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2021, 12:00 PM EST
Super Bowl LV
The defending Super Bowl champions have made clear their desire to retain as many of their free agents as possible. More recently, coach Bruce Arians has narrowed the objective, without naming names.

As noted by JoeBucsFan.com, Arians has said on multiple occasions that the Bucs need to keep “five out of six” free agents in order to set the stage for a second Super Bowl run.

“For us right now, it’s just keeping this team together,” Arians recently told WDAE radio. “And that’s probably going to eat up most of the salary cap if we can just keep or five or six guys that we want to keep on this football team, and keep the closeness and the accountability factor that we have in the locker room.”

Via JoeBucsFan.com, there are eight free agents of significance: linebacker Shaq Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receiver Antonio Brown, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, and kicker Ryan Succop. The fact that Arians has on multiple occasions mentioned five of six suggests that two of those eight are not regarded as priorities — and that Arians realizes one of the remaining six likely will leave.

The easiest ones to keep will be Gronkowski and Brown. Gronk likely wouldn’t play for anyone else; Brown would have a hard time getting anyone else to sign him. After that, it gets a little more delicate.

Barrett should be the team’s top priority. However, because the Bucs used the franchise tag on him in 2020, his franchise tender for 2021 spikes to $18.99 million. He has said he wants to “break the bank” with a long-term deal.

Fournette could attract a sizable offer elsewhere, and he could be replaced with a rookie or a veteran free agent who will be happy to take a seat on the Bucco Bus for a potential ride to Super Bowl LVI. Also, with Ronald Jones still under contract, it becomes easier to replace Fournette.

Godwin likely will draw interest elsewhere, and he’d be easy to replace, with Brown and Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson ready to climb the depth chart. Again, a veteran free agent also could be added to the mix; what receiver wouldn’t want to play with Tom Brady at this point?

Lavonte David could be an intriguing target for another team, if only to throw a wrench into the team’s broader leadership structure. With Devin White poised to assume full command of the defense, the Bucs could be willing to let David walk away, if he chooses to do so.

Then there’s Suh. The Bucs may need to let him see what else is out there before he’ll be ready to accept whatever the Bucs are able to pay. Then, he’ll have to decide whether whatever they can pay is worth it to keep playing. Don’t be surprised if, at the end of the day, his decision comes down to another year with the Bucs or retirement.

Whatever the Bucs do, it will be very difficult at this point to go shopping for outside free agents until after they decide what to do with their current players who are due to get new deals. Even then, the Bucs need to be careful to avoid the perception that they didn’t make good on their vow to keep the team together if/when the Bucs end up bringing in others to replace those who ultimately were allowed to leave.

  1. Don’t overpay for a sack artist. A guy that gets 16 sacks a year is only making 1 play a game.

  2. I would say that Succoup and suh are the most expendable, but they won’t eat up much cap space. If he has to let to players go for cap reasons, I would guess it would be Godwin and Fournette. Of course I could be WAY wrong with my guess, and I’m sure other posters will have different, and probably better, predictions.

  3. And so the Age of Parity begins its annual attack, trying to turn Champs into 1-year dynasties. Bucs are relatively lucky, most winners will have more FAs and staff losses, and probably the best chance to repeat for some time. But to all you Belichick-is-a-terrible-GM Pats’ haters out there – who drafted Brady, Gronky, and most of the Pats’ rosters for the past 20yrs? Who kept them at the top for 20yrs despite almost always picking last? Who managed those rosters with economical trades and depth on both sides of the ball? Sure, Brady is a winner, but BB made him, and without BB as GM the Pats would’ve reached 3 or 4 SBs, not freakng 9 in 18 years!

  4. With the kicking debacle Tampa has experienced over the past 10 years, Succop finally added consistency to the kicking game. I don’t see them letting him get away. Not a major cap hit, but one I feel they are willing to make.

  5. mrnoname says:
    February 20, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    I would say that Succoup and suh are the most expendable, but they won't eat up much cap space. If he has to let to players go for cap reasons, I would guess it would be Godwin and Fournette. Of course I could be WAY wrong with my guess, and I'm sure other posters will have different, and probably better, predictions.
    _____________________________________________________________________________

    If you are an outside fan looking in sure Succoup as a kicker might seem replaceable. That is not the case as a Bucs fan, the kicking situation was trash for years with guys like Barth, Santos, Aguayo, that one kicker they brought from Detroit. Ryan has been the problem solver in that position so they will need to bring him back.

  6. Good luck. The Bucs are only ~$14M under the cap. They might be lucky to be able to keep two. They are all going to want to get paid. No way Fournette takes less.

  7. therealraider says:
    February 20, 2021 at 12:06 pm
    Don’t overpay for a sack artist. A guy that gets 16 sacks a year is only making 1 play a game.—————————————————————
    That’s nonsense. For every sack, most pass rushers are getting 2-3 additional QB pressures and additional hits on the QB. A 16 sack guy also makes the OL coach and OC rethink their strategies to make sure they account for that guy, so it makes them less able to implement the most effective game plan for their team. While pass rushers are prone to fluctuations in sack numbers, most of the good ones impact games in ways that aren’t seen in the stat lines.

  8. If you think White is taking over play calling duties from David, you really are out of touch with this team. David will be the first guy they bring back if they’re trying to win again next year. He is the brainchild of that Bucs defense led by Bowles. White is extremely talented, but he isn’t ready yet to lead like David can.

  9. saying goodbye to linebacker Lavonte David, receiver Chris Godwin, would be easy because their replacements are already on the team.. Fournette is the only other expendable player on that list but I hope they can keep him!

  10. Foolish commentary on here. Fournette is gone. RoJo was injured and is better. Godwin did nothing all season and will want to get paid. Bye. Brown is unnecessary but could come back for pennies. Barrett, David, Gronk, Suh, and Sucoup will all be back. With the possible exception of David- who might hold out for max money. Suh wants to come back. Gronk won’t play anywhere else. Barrett was given a shot here and made the most of it. Loves it here. Champa Bay baby!

  11. “If you think White is taking over play calling duties from David, you really are out of touch with this team.”

    Coming from a guy who apparently didn’t know that White took over playcalling his rookie year, and it wasn’t even from David, but from Kwon Alexander, who was our Mike linebacker the year before. David was always a weakside linebacker, and Wills rarely call plays.

  12. I would think a heavily incentive laden contract that bumps up 2021 pay in 2022 for very easy to reach incentives is a potential way of doing this. I think we’re going to see some very creative contracts for FAs this off-season…

  13. Wah, wah, wah. Every team has it’s cap problems and starters who are looking for more money. Nobody feels sorry for the SB champs, except for their fans.

