Colts still near the top of the NFL in salary cap space, after adding Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz will bring with him a $15.4 million base salary, as well as a $10 million roster bonus, when he officially arrives in Indianapolis. For the Colts, that’s affordable.

OverTheCap.com lists the Colts at fourth in the NFL with $43 million in available cap space (assuming a cap of $180.5 million) even after accounting for Wentz’s $25.4 million cap hit.

With the salary cap shrinking this season as a result of reduced revenues because of COVID-19, many NFL teams simply can’t afford to take on expensive veteran players. But since the arrival of General Manager Chris Ballard, the Colts have been one of the more careful teams about not putting themselves in a position where they’re tight against the cap.

Wentz is set to carry by far the Colts’ biggest cap hit this season (DeForest Buckner is next at $16 million and on one else on the team has a cap hit higher than $10 million). It’s a cap hit the Colts can easily afford.