Colts still near the top of the NFL in salary cap space, after adding Carson Wentz

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 20, 2021, 1:40 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Carson Wentz will bring with him a $15.4 million base salary, as well as a $10 million roster bonus, when he officially arrives in Indianapolis. For the Colts, that’s affordable.

OverTheCap.com lists the Colts at fourth in the NFL with $43 million in available cap space (assuming a cap of $180.5 million) even after accounting for Wentz’s $25.4 million cap hit.

With the salary cap shrinking this season as a result of reduced revenues because of COVID-19, many NFL teams simply can’t afford to take on expensive veteran players. But since the arrival of General Manager Chris Ballard, the Colts have been one of the more careful teams about not putting themselves in a position where they’re tight against the cap.

Wentz is set to carry by far the Colts’ biggest cap hit this season (DeForest Buckner is next at $16 million and on one else on the team has a cap hit higher than $10 million). It’s a cap hit the Colts can easily afford.

7 responses to “Colts still near the top of the NFL in salary cap space, after adding Carson Wentz

  1. Same thing was said of Colts this time in 2019 when supposedly hitting “salary cap heaven”. But their vet QB proved to be a repeating injury liability, and careful cap management netted a roster without depth, and some well known FAs retained or “snatched from the cash strapped Chiefs” but who all ended up injury prone or under-performed. Don’t hang a banner just yet.

  3. I went that page. It has the Saints 69M over, Eagles 43M over, Rams ‘only’ 33 over despite paying both QBs. I can’t imagine the Saints get in compliance.

  5. And if Wentz does work out that trade and his salary will be a steal. However, that’s a big if. I have lost all faith in Wentz after he pouted when they drafted Hurts. If his ego is that fragile let him play in the LFL.

  6. jbcommonsense says:
    February 20, 2021 at 2:58 pm
    That is impressive cap management. Not a Colts fan but good work GM Ballard.

    7 1 Rate This

    —————-

    Umm, he’s lost 3 draft picks, a 1st, 2nd and 3rd and 2 overrated players now take up 30 % of the cap. That’s horrible.

    Ditching picks while overpaying on the market, is a recipe for disaster.

    I could see if Wentz was a lock but he isn’t at all.

    In fact, Ballard goes right to the hotseat with the move. He could have kept his picks and juat waited for Wentz to be cut because he would have been cut and he wanted to go with Reich.

    When you think about it, it’s horrible GM work.

  7. Yeah, they did a great job paying draft capital for a QB the other team couldn’t wait to unload…

