June 2020 shooting into agent’s home remains unsolved

USA Today Sports

NFL agent Damarius Bilbo and his family had a crime committed against them in June of last year. The crime remains unsolved, and the name of a former Bilbo client appears without explanation or context in the official incident report.

On June 29, someone fired shots into Bilbo’s home in Dunwoody, Georgia. Bilbo’s wife and their 12-year-old son were present during the shooting.

All information regarding the situation comes from the official incident report, which PFT obtained on Friday from authorities in Dunwoody.

On June 29, Bilbo called police at approximately 11:05 p.m. ET. Bilbo said that “someone shot through his home.”

The responding officer found that a 9 mm bullet had “traveled through the center window frame, through the home’s playroom drywall, through another wall in the 2nd floor hallway, and into the corner of a subsequent wall into the top frame.” Bilbo’s wife told the officer that “she had thought she had heard fireworks until she observed the bullet hole in the wall by the chandalier [sic] above the front door entrance.”

Bilbo’s son told police that he saw a four-door gold sedan pull up to the front of the yard, and that he saw a Black male in a gray hoodie walk onto the lawn. After Bilbo’s son heard the bullet go into the home, the person “jumped back into the vehicle and the vehicle immediately took off.”

The responding officer recovered a 9 mm shell casing from the scene.

Bilbo and his wife “advised that they have no known enemies or ongoing feuds with friends, acquaintances, neighbors, or co-workers.”

Flock cameras in the area spotted one vehicle entering the subdivision during the time that shooting happened. The vehicle, a KIA Optima LX, was registered to Angelica Tyese Brown.

The second page of the report contains an “Additional Name List.” In addition to Angelica Tyese Brown, five other persons are named: Ray Brian Gibson; Xavier Dewayne Howard-Arriola, Leonardo Kenyun Underwood, Deandre Jermaine Fluellen, and Calvin Eddie Booker. (Gibson is listed as having the same address as Angelica Tyese Brown.)

The name Xavier Dewayne Howard-Arriola won’t ring a bell. The first name was misspelled; it should be “Xavien.” And Xavien Dewayne Howard-Arriola is the full, formal name of Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

Bilbo previously represented Howard. Bilbo currently does not represent Howard. David Canter currently does.

The seven-page report provides no information as to the reason for Howard appearing in the list of additional names. The report likewise provides no information as to the reason for the presence of Gibson, Underwood, Fluellen, and Booker’s names.

The absence of an explanation for the presence of five additional names in the original incident report suggests that the investigative file contains other information explaining the connection. However, the City of Dunwoody provided only the incident report, with records clerk Eric Shealy explaining in an email to PFT that “[a]s this is an open case . . . I am unable to release anything beyond the initial incident report at this time.”

Shealy also pointed out in his email to PFT that “all sensitive information [in the incident report] has been redacted.” One specific redaction could be a clue that there’s more in the file that explains Howard’s potential connection to the case: Howard’s home telephone number in Davie, Florida appears in the report unredacted; his mobile number, however, was redacted. This suggests that someone possibly was calling or texting Howard at his mobile number, and that his mobile number was therefore regarded as sufficiently sensitive to be redacted. (That last part, obviously, is speculation based on the information that was, and wasn’t, redacted from the incident report before it was sent to PFT.)

Contacted by PFT on Friday night, the Dolphins had no comment on the matter. Howard’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, provided this statement to PFT: “Xavien was not involved in the incident. There’s absolutely no evidence to support otherwise.”

Again, the City of Dunwoody characterizes the case as “open.” Whether it will be closed with or without someone being arrested or charged for firing a gun into Bilbo’s house remains to be seen.