Miami Herald: Police have been unable to speak to Xavien Howard about shooting at agent’s house

The incident report regarding a shooting at the Georgia home of NFL agent Damarius Bilbo, first reported on Saturday by PFT, raises plenty of questions regarding the potential involvement of Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. A new report reveals that police have not been able to get answers from Howard.

According to the Miami Herald, police have requested an interview with Howard on multiple occasions. He has declined to speak to them, per the Herald. According to the Herald, the latest request was made in the last few weeks.

Attorney Darren Heitner reiterated to the Herald the same statement he provided to PFT, denying that Howard was involved in the incident.

Per the Herald, Howard initially declined to be interviewed in August, claiming that he was battling COVID-19. He has since declined to be interviewed, according to the Herald.

Police, per the Herald, interviewed Ray Bryan Gibson, one of five others named in the incident report. Police have not been able to reach Gibson since August, according to the Herald. He has denied involvement in the shooting, per the Herald.

Per the Herald, Gibson’s phone was off during the incident. However, police (per the Herald) have determined that another person named in the incident report — Leonardo Kenyun Underwood — twice called Gibson on the day of the shooting. Underwood is a friend of Howard’s, per the Herald.