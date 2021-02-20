NFL reportedly seeking to double broadcast rights fees

Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2021, 7:02 PM EST
NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl 50 - Walter Payton Man of the Year Press Conference
Getty Images

The NFL continues to gather eyeballs like no televised product. As the audience continues to splinter, the NFL’s ability to bring millions to one place at the same time has more and more value.

And the NFL knows it.

Alex Sherman of CNBC recently reported that the league hopes to double the broadcast rights fees from its network partners. Per the report, CBS, FOX, and NBC are “likely to accept increases closer to 100% than Disney.”

Disney (which owns ESPN and ABC) has rejected a 100-percent bump, citing the high price already paid for Monday Night Football.

It will be interesting to see whether Disney’s reluctance puts Monday Night Football. Disney could be hinging its position on the likelihood that no one else would pay as much or more than Disney is willing to pay. With the current MNF deal running through 2021 while all other deals last until 2022, the clock is ticking more loudly for Disney and the NFL than it is for the NFL and its other partners.

Peter King of NBC Sports suggested recently that the new deals would cover 10 years. That would give the NFL a decade of certainty along with historic revenue. There’s a chance, frankly, that the fees could eventually become a bargain if the proliferation of legalized sports betting increases interest in the sport.

And that would set the stage for the NFL to seek 10 years from now another doubling of the fees.

35 responses to “NFL reportedly seeking to double broadcast rights fees

  5. Good luck with that! Sure the NFL ratings are probably higher than any other programs, but it doesn’t take into account the audience is probably 75% of what it was five years ago. And I think in the next five years it may decrease another 25%. I know I cut the cord, and I’m old. And the younger generation mostly has done that already. What will more than likely happen is the NFL will have a pay per view streaming service. You can be sure the next step will be this, or the networks that do carry NFL games will put it on their streaming service.

  6. “The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated”. Was that Mark Twain or the NFL? Lol.

  8. LOL LOL LOL Let the broadcast networks pay more. Love it. More commercials. Less and less people watching.

  9. charliecharger says:
    February 20, 2021 at 7:17 pm
    “The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated”. Was that Mark Twain or the NFL? Lol.

    ————

    Assuming it’s the actual, correct quote we’re looking for, neither

  10. A deal has to make sense for both sides.
    If you try the Walmart approach then the broadcasters don’t have to agree and they won’t go out of business if they don’t have NFL games at a very high cost.
    This could also be a negotiating ploy to get “only” a 65% increase.

    Will this put the winning broadcasters to lengthen the game so they can fit in some more commercials? Something like 2 ads (60 seconds) per quarter, and 2 more at half time, for a total of 10 more commercials per game? If a non-playoff commercial costs $200,000 then that would net them $2,000,000 per game, or 34 (or 36) million more per year, per game.

  11. Disney can generate enough cartoon characters on it’s own without the NFL’s factory anyway.

  13. Scott Terner says:
    February 20, 2021 at 7:19 pm

    LOL LOL LOL Let the broadcast networks pay more. Love it. More commercials. Less and less people watching.
    —————————————————

    Wrong thinking. Here is what will really happen.

    Those individual fees that you pay (on your cable or SAT bill) for ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, ESPN will increase significantly. Do you know how much you already pay each month for these stations? Even if you don’t watch the games you will be sending money to the nfl. They do not need you to watch. If you have cable, sat, etc you are already paying the freight.

    Then these providers will be charging their advertisers MORE for their 30 second commercials. So if you buy products from these advertisers then you will be paying more for those products. See again even if you do not watch you are paying..

  14. Seems like an odd time for the NFL to push their chips all in, they’re in a weaker bargaining position since the last tv deal. If viewership dropped around %15 this year then the advertisers took a hit too. I’m sure it doesn’t correlate to %15 lost revenues for them, but they definitely noticed. If all of the “major” networks decided to play hardball with the league, what would they do, shop the rights packages to tbs, mtv and nickelodeon?

  15. Trump’s veins are popping out of his forehead as he stews about this .

  16. I’m surprised they even expect to get an increase given how viewership has been declining over the past several years. Like others have said, if they do pay more we’ll be the ones that pay in the end with double the commercials and constant ads during the game and everything. I for one am sick of all the commercials and all that. What’s next?….a 5-minute TV timeout after every play?

  18. revren10 says:
    February 20, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    why pay more when viewership is down

    ——————————–

    Viewership isn’t down. There are so many more platforms that people are watching football on now.
    Streaming on phones, tablets, laptops, desktops.

  21. Sure, because Jerry wants even more money than he raked in with inflated natural gas prices while his fellow Texans suffered.

  22. So if the salary cap doubles does that mean star QBs will make double what they do now? In the range of 70-80 million per season?

    That is a ridiculous amount of money considering they only play 16-20 games. Perhaps they will shore up the retirement fund for current players. (Doubtful)

  24. You just had the worst ratings in a sb with everyone trapped at home during a pandemic.

    There is a thing called arrogance in business before the thing comes
    crashing down, and you’re looking at it. The arrogance comes from greed and the money lost during the pandemic doesn’t mean you think you deserve to double the price.

    They’re horrible. Everything they do is eithet wrought with ethics issues or borderline illegal like committing consumer fraud like Goodell has now tor years as the Deflategate documentary partially covers.

    They live in this little corrupt bubble and just keep whistling past the graveyard.

  27. mackcarrington says:
    February 20, 2021 at 7:36 pm
    revren10 says:
    February 20, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    why pay more when viewership is down

    ——————————–

    Viewership isn’t down. There are so many more platforms that people are watching football on now.
    Streaming on phones, tablets, laptops, desktops.

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————

    Umm, that means viewership is down. lmao

    They just had a marquee matchup for a sb during a pandemic and their ratings were horrible.

    Try to keep up. You kiddies today have awful comprehension.

  28. I’m taking a knee in protest! I love virtual signaling it makes me feel self righteous but doesn’t really accomplish anything.

  30. And as Godell said PSL’s are a great investment .. Thank the lord I did not get PSLs on my 4 seats from the the Giants when they said 10 k a seat 3 payment s over 5 years.. Let me tell my took that $$ and what a man cave I have to watch the games.. Miss tailgating but not the idiots who get up when the play starts to go were ever.. plus the traffic..

  31. The nba lost me years ago when I couldn’t find my team on tv without expensive cable. Now that is is more accessible I dont care. The NFL WAS my Sunday away from the world. Now it is on monday,Thursday Saturday, sunday all day. Full of garbage games spread across several channels with the same commercials that I dont watch. Silly networks. I am not alone.

  33. Pretty good for a league that somebody who was wrong about a lot of other stuff said was dying a couple of years ago, eh?

  34. Umm. Disney would be wise to ditch MNF and make a play for Sunday Ticket since the contract with Direct Tv expires in 22.

