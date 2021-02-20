Whether it’s Deshaun Watson or someone else, David Tepper is determined to get a great quarterback

February 20, 2021
The in-plain-sight clue came from a comment Panthers owner David Tepper made in the All or Nothing season that focused on his football team. Tepper was determined to make what he believed to be upgrades at the three key positions that determine success or failure of a football team: coach, G.M., and quarterback.

This league is set to be an 8-8 league,” Tepper said in the Amazon series. “Everything is fair in this league. So if you have better coaches, better GM’s, some advantages with facilities, advantages with the training, management process, whatever those, whatever it is, you know, analytics, whatever that is to give you an edge, that’s what you need. And you need a good quarterback.”

The Panthers have over the past 13 months hired a new coach and a new G.M. They are now looking to get the “good quarterback” Tepper covets.

The fact that the Panthers tried to get Matthew Stafford proves that they’re determined to get a franchise-level guy. The Panthers have now reportedly pivoted to Deshaun Watson. And if the Panthers can’t get Watson, they’ll surely pivot somewhere else.

Whether it’s to Seattle and Russell Wilson or to Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers or to Minnesota and Kirk Cousins or to the Raiders and Derek Carr, the Panthers seem to be on the front end of a scorched-earth effort to get a franchise quarterback.

And if all else fails, they can try to make the Jaguars an offer they can’t refuse for Trevor Lawrence.

  3. You can’t run the football end of your NFL franchise like a Fortune 500 boardroom, with one guy made king making all the decisions. Tepper needs to be like Bob Kraft and write the checks. He needs to let the football people to run football, or it does not go well. See Jones, Jerry. For 25 years straight.

  4. Ah, spring. When every owner of a non-playoff team think he can instantly transform his team into the playoff because he…..you know, thinks he knows. Where another organization’s headache will be your answer. Where a draft choice who has never played in the NFL will be your answer. You have to love it!!!

  5. I get the desire and need for a great QB, but the Panthers are more than a QB from contending. Both lines need talent, depending on where Chinn lands LB or Safety help, and a good TE. They do have 2 1000 yard WRs and a great RB, but if you can’t rush the passer or block for your own a franchise QB can only do so much. That’s a lesson Mahomes learned a couple weeks back and the Panthers learned in SB 50. Though no one in charge was with the team then.

  7. If I’m the Panthers I go after Russel Wilson. I think Seattle and Wilson have run their coarse and you won’t have to sacrifice your future to get him. However I RUN from Derek Carr. I fear his best games are behind him.

  8. You can have Rodgers for a 1st and 4th round because he chokes and we don’t want him here in Green Bay anyway.

  10. This is a guy used to getting his own way. Problem is, that doesn’t work in professional sports, usually, because every one of the owners is used to the same thing. You gotta learn how to do it with skill and finesse, not bull force.

  11. If he is looking to make a big play for a GREAT QB then he likely won’t be fishing around the 3red tier kicking the tires on below average 4 win QB’s.

  12. Every team is trying to get a great quarterback. It does not always work out. Mathew Stafford and Carson Wentz were thought to be great quarterbacks and yet they have not gotten their teams into the playoffs last season. Neither did Deshaun Watson. Can Watson get Carolina into the playoffs? That is the question. Is getting into the playoffs enough? Jared Goff got traded even though he got the LAmbs into the playoffs. What happens if Carolina is able to trade for Watson but he fails to get the Panthers into the playoffs? Are they going to upgrade again the next season?

