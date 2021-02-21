BYU coach talks up Zach Wilson as an NFL franchise quarterback

Getty Images

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has increasingly been discussed as the likely No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, with the Jets positioned to take Wilson, assuming the Jaguars take Trevor Lawrence first overall. BYU coach Kalani Sitake likes that idea.

“Draft him, and find out,” Sitake told the New York Post. “I recruited him, and I recruited him late, and it’s one of the best decisions I ever made. . . . I’m excited to see where the next stop’ll be for him, because I think he’ll do really, really well there.”

Sitake said Wilson has the exact mental makeup an NFL team wants in its franchise quarterback.

“On a football field, he’s a guy that could easily be a coach right now,” Sitake said. “You want a guy to be highly competitive, but not a lot of people are willing to sacrifice and put in the time to prepare like he is. Imagine a player who loves the game of football and when I’m working late nights, he’s here as well. And then when I’m watching film, he’ll come in and watch film with the coaching staff and hang out. He lives for ball, that’s what he does, and he’s a great student of the game, and his work ethic’s unbelievable, and his teammates love him.”

With Lawrence likely to go first, Wilson joins Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones as the other top prospects in a good year for quarterbacks in the draft.