Deion Sanders was robbed on Sunday, unless he wasn’t

USA TODAY Sports

The coaching debut of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders comes with a strange post script.

After Jackson State trounced Edward Waters College on Sunday, 53-0, Sanders claimed that all of his belongings were stolen from the team’s locker room during the game. School officials then said that the items were simply “misplaced,” and that they had been moved for “safe keeping” before being returned to Sanders.

Sanders then explained that “a staff member walked in on the theft being committed but she couldn’t fight a dude off.”

Then, a Jackson State spokesperson said that “the school will no longer comment on the incident involving Deion Sanders’ belongings.”

So Deion was robbed. Unless he wasn’t. Either way, he has his stuff back. Unless he doesn’t.