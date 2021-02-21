Deion Sanders wins debut as Jackson State’s head coach

USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 1-0 as a college head coach.

Sanders became the head coach of Jackson State University last September and waited until Sunday to make his debut on the sideline because the school postponed their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opponent in the opener was Edward Waters College and Sanders’ squad didn’t have much trouble on their way to a win.

The Tigers built a 31-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 53-0 win to kick off their eight-game schedule. Jackson State will play Mississippi Valley State next weekend.

Sanders had a visit from one of his former teammates before the game. Rashad Milligan of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger shared a video of Troy Aikman greeting Sanders on the field before the victory.