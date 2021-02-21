Matt Weiss leaving Ravens staff to be Michigan’s QB coach

Getty Images

The University of Michigan hired defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald off of the Ravens staff last month and Jim Harbaugh has gone back to his brother’s pool of assistants to fill another hole on his staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ravens running backs coach Matt Weiss is heading to Ann Arbor. Weiss will be the quarterbacks coach for the Wolverines.

Weiss previously worked with Jim Harbaugh as a graduate assistant with Stanford. He jumped to John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore in 2009 and worked on both sides of the ball before spending the last two seasons as the running backs coach.

The Ravens have seen a lot of turnover on the staff this offseason. Wide receivers coach/assistant head coach David Culley is now the Texans head coach, defensive line coach Joe Cullen is the Jaguars defensive coordinator, and defensive backs coach Jesse Minter joined Macdonald in leaving for a college coordinator position. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey referenced that turnover in a Twitter reply to Rapoport saying the team’s first practice will be a “meet and greet.”