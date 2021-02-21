Panthers clear more cap space by restructuring Matt Paradis’ contract

Getty Images

The Panthers cleared cap room this week by releasing players from the roster and they opened up a bit more by restructuring the deal of another veteran players.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team converted the majority of center Matt Paradis‘ 2021 salary into a signing bonus. They converted $7.04 million of the $8.03 million salary in the move, which creates just under $4.7 million in cap space for the team this season.

Paradis is heading into his third season with the Panthers. He started every game in his first two seasons.

Releasing safety Tre Boston, defensive tackle Kawann Short, defensive end Stephen Weatherly, and punter Michael Palardy cleared about $20 million in cap space and left the team with over $28 million in cap room. The Paradis restructure adds more and the team is believed to have its eyes on a run at Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.