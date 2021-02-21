Ravens promote Craig Ver Steeg to running backs coach

Getty Images

With Ravens running backs coach Matt Weiss leaving for the quarterbacks coach job at Michigan, the Ravens had an opening. They quickly filled it.

The Ravens have announced that Craig Ver Steeg will be the team’s new running backs coach.

“Craig is a highly-regarded member of our staff and someone who’s served as an integral part of our offense for many years,” coach John Harbaugh said in a press release. “He has vast experience coaching and coordinating offenses, a thorough understanding of our schemes and techniques, and has a great relationship with our running backs. Craig is a dedicated coach and teacher who has a proven ability for getting the most out of our players.”

The 60-year-old Ver Steeg served as the team’s senior assistant/running backs coach in 2019 and 2020. He joined the team with Harbaugh in 2008, working with running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers over the years.