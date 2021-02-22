Bengals confirm helmets will remain the same in uniform makeover

Getty Images

The Bengals announced last month they are undergoing a uniform makeover for 2021. A report at the time indicated the team would not change its helmet scheme.

The Bengals confirmed Monday that their helmets will remain the same.

“Can’t wait to see these helmets paired with #NewStripes,” the Bengals wrote in an Instagram post.

The team will unveil the new unis sometime this spring.

The Bengals haven’t undergone a major change since adding stripes before the 1981 season. They have had a handful of tweaks since, including color scheme changes.

Geoff Hobson of the team website wrote in a Sunday mailbag, “From what I hear, classic is good” in answering a fan’s question about the new uniforms.

Bengals fans likely don’t care what their team wears as long as they win. Cincinnati has not won a playoff game since 1990 against the Houston Oilers.

As someone tweeted recently (and I no longer can find to credit who), that means Bengals fans have never been able to discuss/celebrate a postseason win on social media.