Cam Newton: There aren’t 32 quarterbacks better than me

Getty Images

It seems more likely than not that the Patriots will have a different starting quarterback in 2021 than they did in 2020.

But Cam Newton isn’t planning on retiring.

During an appearance on Brandon Marshall’s podcast, the quarterback was fairly emphatic when asked about the possibility that he could stop playing.

“Hell no! I can’t go out like that. I hear all of that talk. My pride won’t allow me to do it,” Newton said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “There aren’t 32 guys better than me.”

Patriots coaches praised Newton throughout the season as the club finished 7-9 in 2020. But he was one of the league’s least effective passers, throwing for just 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 592 yards with 12 touchdowns and even caught a pair of passes for 35 yards with a TD.

Newton is set to be a free agent when the new league year begins on March 17. It’s unclear what his market will be, though his former head coach Ron Rivera kept the door open for a possible reunion in Washington earlier this month.