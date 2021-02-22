Colts Michael Pittman Jr. not giving up No. 11 to Carson Wentz

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 22, 2021, 9:41 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz wore No. 11 at North Dakota State. He wore it in his five seasons with the Eagles, too.

But he’ll apparently have to choose a new number with the Colts in 2021.

Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. wore No. 11 as a rookie in 2020 and he doesn’t plan on giving it up in 2021 telling TMZ Sports, “I am No. 11” and “I don’t think there’s any deal that’s going to be done.”

But apparently there’s no hard feelings between the wide receiver and his new QB.

“I spoke to [Carson] and he was just seeing how locked in I was to No. 11, and I told him I was locked in — and he was like, ‘That’s cool, bro, because I’m probably gonna switch anyway,'” Pittman said. “He asked me very respectfully and I just appreciated him for that. I think he’s a great dude, because lots of guys with his status, they would come in and demand and stuff like that.”

Pittman caught 40 passes for 503 yards with a touchdown in 13 games during his rookie season. He added he’s looking forward to getting with Wentz to start catching passes from his team’s new quarterback.

The trade sending Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis will be official at the start of the new league year on March 17.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Colts Michael Pittman Jr. not giving up No. 11 to Carson Wentz

  1. I don’t blame him… I wouldn’t give up my number for a lower-tier diva quarterback either.

  2. What an idiot. Does he know if Wentz is starting qb, he’s the one throwing him the ball. Probably doesn’t matter anyway, both may be out the league in 3 years.

  3. Wow… things in Philly fell apart because Carson was so sensitive and entitled. Looks like Pittman wont be getting many passes thrown his way this year. Typical Carson… how lame is “I was probably going to switch anyway, I just wanted to see if you would give it to me first though”. Passive-agressive BS already started and the trade isn’t even official yet.

  4. As he shouldn’t. That said, I know that Chris Godwin was more than happy with the result of surrendering #12 to Tom Brady. Wentz hasn’t commanded that kind of respect, yet.

  6. Pitman just finsihed his rookie season and yet can say like he’s seen it so many time how someone would with Wentz status, would come in and demand and stuff like that. Yeah, sure. This thing about asking not just respectfully but very respectfully is questionable. Does anyone really believe Carson or anyone other player would approached Pittman like a jerk expect to have a good response?

  7. That’s a pretty good way to ensure that you don’t get any targets… what a doofus. Just get Wentz to pay you some silly sum of $$ for the number and don’t jeopardize your future over a jersey number.

  9. Watch out Wentz is going to pout to the owner about this just like he did in Philadelphia.

  11. Some of you guys are funny. Imagine not throwing someone the ball because he wouldn’t give you his number. Lol!!! Is this middle school??

  12. The comments about Wentz not throwing Pittman the ball over the jersey are sad because they indicate that it’s acceptable for someone play themselves and their situation above that of the team AND that the QB should get what they want at the expense of the anyone else on the team.

    Well, if Wentz is going to bypass an open Pittman to make a point about his jersey it will be very obvious during film review by the coaches, his teammates, and the media. Very quickly.

    Then he’ll get a chance to correct his behavior and be a leader.

    If he doesn’t the team won’t see him as a leader and Reich / Ballard will have to move on.

  14. His status? His status right now is that his game is a mess and needs serious fixing. He’s not Tom Brady. If he denies Pittman targets over a jersey number,it will just show that everything negative that’s been said about Wentz is true.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.