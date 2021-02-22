Court documents link Jeff Bezos to potential Washington minority ownership

Getty Images

Speculation has lingered for years that Jeff Bezos may try to purchase an NFL team. Speculation has lingered for months that Bezos may try to buy the Washington Football Team.

Via A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, court documents filed in India regarding Daniel Snyder’s lingering defamation claim link Bezos to the outside firm that has been trying to find buyers for the minority stake in the team held by Dwight Schar, Fred Smith, and Robert Rothman.

It’s important to remember, however, that this doesn’t mean Bezos could be buying the team. Instead, at most he’d be buying a limited stake that has no real power over the team.

The bigger question, not addressed by Perez, is whether Bezos would buy the majority stake in the team. Before Bezos could do that, Snyder would have to be willing to sell the majority stake in the team. He’s not, at least not currently.

The wild card becomes the pending investigation regarding various types of alleged or actual wrongdoing involving the franchise and/or Snyder. If Snyder at some point is pressured to sell and if he relents to that pressure, Bezos could swoop in. That’s a separate question from whether he buys a portion of the team from Schar, Smith, and/or Rothman.