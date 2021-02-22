David Andrews would love to stay in New England, but “up for anything”

Getty Images

Center David Andrews returned to the Patriots lineup in 2020 after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, but it’s up in the air if he’ll be back in 2021.

Andrews is set for unrestricted free agency in March if he does not strike a new deal with New England. In a recent Q-and-A on Instagram, Andrews indicated he’d like to land such a deal without closing off other options in the event that no agreement is reached.

“We would love to stay,” Andrews wrote, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “New England is our home but we are up for anything.”

Left guard Joe Thuney is also set for free agency and the Patriots will have to decide how much of their budget they will earmark for the interior of the offensive line in 2021.