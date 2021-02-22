David Irving: I hated going to work for the Cowboys

Getty Images

David Irving re-signed with the Raiders last week, keeping him with the franchise that brought him back to the league.

Irving had been suspended indefinitely in March 2019 for repeated violations of the league’s old substance abuse policy. But he was reinstated in October and signed with Las Vegas soon after.

In an interview with Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, Irving made it clear that he likes playing for head coach Jon Gruden and General Manger Mike Mayock, saying they’ve made him feel comfortable. And then he also mentioned his feelings on his former employer.

“I hated going to work for the Cowboys,” Irving said. “A Cowboy is all ‘hardy har har’ and all this America’s Team stuff. I belong in Las Vegas with the Raiders.”

Those aren’t just words. Back before his indefinite suspension, Irving reportedly rarely showed up at the Cowboys’ practice facility following an ankle injury during the 2018 season.

Irving was on the Cowboys for four seasons from 2015-2018, recording 12.5 sacks in 39 games. He appeared in two contests for the Raiders in 2020, playing a total of 40 defensive snaps.