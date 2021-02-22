Falcons announce seven additions to their coaching staff

Getty Images

The Falcons added seven people to head coach Arthur Smith’s 2021 coaching staff on Monday.

The team announced that Roderick Moore Jr. and Bobby Thomas will be assistant strength and conditioning coach. Mario Jeberaeel has been named a diversity coaching intern and the team also hired four football analysts — Paul Rice, Charles Walker, Sal Conti, and Patrick Kramer — to the staff.

All four analysts come to the Falcons from the collegiate ranks. Rice was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Fordham, Walker was an assistant recruiting coordinator for personnel and recruitment on defense at Penn State, Conti was an offensive video graduate assistant at Clemson, and Kramer was a senior offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame.

Jeberaeel also spent time with the Packers during OTAs in 2019. He has been the offensive line coach at Abilene Christian for the past three seasons.