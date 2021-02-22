Former Chargers great Doug Wilkerson dead at 73

Getty Images

The Chargers announced the death of a member of the team’s Hall of Fame on Monday.

Former guard Doug Wilkerson has died at the age of 73. Wilkerson was a first-round pick of the Oilers in 1970, but was traded to the Chargers the next year and he remained with the team through the 1984 season.

Wilkerson was an All-Pro in 1982 and made three Pro Bowls during his time with the Chargers. He was elected to their Hall of Fame and the Black College Hall of Fame, but Chargers owner Dean Spanos highlighted another side of the player who was nicknamed Moosie.

“Yet for everything he accomplished on the field, his regular visits to our facility during his retirement years are probably what everyone in our Charger family will remember most,” Spanos said. “A giant smile, ear-to-ear, as he walked down the halls, bouncing from one department to the next. A word of advice. A captive audience for those who needed one. Just seeing him made you feel good. The world needs more Moosies in it.”

Our condolences go out to Wilkerson’s family and loved ones on their loss.