Isaiah Wilson claims he’s “done with football as a Titan”

USA TODAY Sports

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said last week Isaiah Wilson has to “make a determination” if he wants to play.

The first-round draft choice apparently made a decision, if only briefly, tweeting, “Im done with football as a Titan… No further comments.”

Not surprisingly, the tweet didn’t have a long shelf life. It was deleted a few minutes later, no doubt after someone with Wilson’s best interest in mind offered sound advice.

Still, it adds another layer to Wilson’s future.

He played only four snaps during a lost rookie season that included a DUI arrest, a suspension for violating team rules, two stints on the COVID-19 reserve list and a season-ending move to the non-football illness list to work on personal issues.

Robinson revealed last week he had not spoken to Wilson since the offensive tackle’s placement on the NFI list.