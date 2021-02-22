J.J. Watt: You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team

Getty Images

It’s been nine days — and counting — since the Texans acquiesced to J.J. Watt‘s request to be released.

Reports have trickled out since then of this team’s interest or that team’s interest. The Titans even admitted their interest in the defensive end.

The Packers, Browns, Bills and Steelers are others who reportedly are possibilities to land Watt, and DeAndre Hopkins has recruited Watt to follow him to Arizona.

So where does that leave Watt?

Still without a new team, and perhaps without one until teams are certain of the salary cap. A report Sunday indicates the cap isn’t likely to hit $185 million.

That prompted (presumably) a Cardinals fan with the Twitter handle of KylerDhop to ask Watt whether “you wanna sign somewhere or nah?” It elicited a reply from the man himself.

“I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man…,” Watt wrote back. “You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city.”

Watt, who turns 32 next month, wants to play for a contender.

The three-time defensive player of the year leaves the Texans after 128 starts, 101 sacks, 172 tackles for loss, 282 quarterback hits, 25 forced fumbles and 16 fumble recoveries in 10 seasons.