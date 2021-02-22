Jaguars hire Amy Palcic to lead communications

Getty Images

The Texans fired Amy Palcic as vice president of communications in November, creating something of a firestorm at least among national media.

The Jaguars now have hired Palcic to lead their communications team.

New coach Urban Meyer announced the hiring Monday night, writing on his personal Twitter account, “I’m thrilled to be able to announce a very important addition to the @jaguars. We’ve hired @amypalcic to lead our communications team! Welcome to Jacksonville, Amy!”

Palcic is the only woman in charge of a communications department in the NFL.

The then-team president, Jamey Rootes, insisted after news broke of Palcic’s departure from Houston that he made the unpopular move. Whether Rootes made the call or executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby had a hand in it, Palcic reportedly was told she was no longer a “cultural fit.”

The departures from the Texans the past four months have been eye opening. Bill O’Brien, Rootes, Palcic and J.J. Watt are among those no longer in Houston. The biggest question remains: Will Deshaun Watson follow them out the door?