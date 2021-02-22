Jamaal Williams: I’d really love to be a Packer all my life

Getty Images

The Packers have two running backs headed for free agency and one of them said on Monday that his first choice would be to stay put.

Jamaal Williams was a guest on NFL Network Monday and his plans for next month were the main topic of conversation. Williams, a 2017 fourth-round pick who has run for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons, said he’d like to remain in Green Bay.

“I’m thinking about free agency, but I’d really love to just be a Packer all my life if I could,” Williams said. “They gave me my first shot. I love Green Bay. It’s just a great place to be. But you know, things happen. If things don’t happen, then I’m just ready to take my shot into the free agency and show my skills to any team that’s willing to take that chance on me. I’m just ready to go, man. I’m just ready to play, have fun, be myself, just bring my spark to any team willing to give me that shot.”

Williams’ fellow 2017 pick Aaron Jones is the other impending free agent and it seems unlikely that both will return after the team drafted AJ Dillon in the second round last year. Depending on how the market shapes up, the return of either player may not be in the cards even if it is their preferred scenario.