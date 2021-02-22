Janice McNair, Texans donate $500,000 to winter storm relief efforts

Getty Images

Last week’s weather event has wreaked havoc throughout Texas. On Monday, the Texans and co-founder/senior chair Janice S. McNair made a contribution to the efforts to help those affected by the storm.

The team announced on Monday that $500,000 has been donated to the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund.

“We are happy to lend a helping hand to our fellow neighbors during challenging times like these,” Mrs. McNair said in a press release. “I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to Mayor Turner and Judge Hidalgo for their leadership of the relief fund and including us in the recovery efforts. This city is full of strong and resilient people who will benefit greatly from these funds.”

The fund will make grants to groups that will address the needs of families who need assistance with plumbing and home repairs, temporary housing, and other basic issues.

“We consider everyone who lives and works in Harris County to be part of the Texans family,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. “As such, we are delighted to offer our support to the effort. Houstonians continue to show time and again that when we act as one team, with a united mission, we can accomplish anything. Helping our neighbors get back on their feet after this unprecedented winter storm is no exception.”

Cal McNair has been named to the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund Advisory Board. That group will oversee and administer the grant distribution process.

If you would like to donate to the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund, click here.