Jets will evaluate QBs in the draft before deciding on Sam Darnold’s future

The Jets have a decision to make about the future of quarterback Sam Darnold, but it’s not a decision they’re rushing to make.

Before deciding what to do with Darnold, the Jets will evaluate all of the top quarterbacks in the draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Those evaluations will include all of the players’ Pro Day workouts, plus individual interviews with the players, so it will likely be close to the draft before the Jets have made a firm evaluation of what they want to do with the second overall pick and what they want to do with Darnold.

The Jaguars are expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. At No. 2, the Jets are likely deciding among BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones.

Darnold has one more year remaining on his rookie contract, and the Jets are not expected to pick up his fifth-year option. The Jets could either try to trade Darnold, or give him one more year with a new coaching staff to show what he can do.