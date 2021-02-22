Jets will evaluate QBs in the draft before deciding on Sam Darnold’s future

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 22, 2021, 12:20 PM EST
New York Jets v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The Jets have a decision to make about the future of quarterback Sam Darnold, but it’s not a decision they’re rushing to make.

Before deciding what to do with Darnold, the Jets will evaluate all of the top quarterbacks in the draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Those evaluations will include all of the players’ Pro Day workouts, plus individual interviews with the players, so it will likely be close to the draft before the Jets have made a firm evaluation of what they want to do with the second overall pick and what they want to do with Darnold.

The Jaguars are expected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. At No. 2, the Jets are likely deciding among BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones.

Darnold has one more year remaining on his rookie contract, and the Jets are not expected to pick up his fifth-year option. The Jets could either try to trade Darnold, or give him one more year with a new coaching staff to show what he can do.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Jets will evaluate QBs in the draft before deciding on Sam Darnold’s future

  2. Does it matter? They will ruin who ever is under center. Build the rest of your team. You have zero skill players and your #1 receiver is an overpaid #3 that I thought was out of the league.

  3. It just doesn’t make sense to me for NY to hang onto Darnold, you have 3 years of film on the guy and he’s still making the same mistakes he did as a rookie. Trade him for whatever you can get to a QB/back up QB needy team and go with whatever QB prospect you like better at #2. You might as well get a kid on a cheap 4 year deal that Saleh and LaFleur can groom while the Jets rebuild.

  4. Better to admit your mistake now, when your QB is still under his rookie contract. Take a look at the teams trading QB’s now to try and get rid of their high priced contract.

  5. Honestly I don’t know what’s wrong with Sam Darnold that a decent offense of line and some quality skill players wouldn’t fix. I don’t watch the Jets play often enough to talk about his play, but I can look at the record and see that they’re not exactly overrun with quality coaching and players. I don’t know how you can judge any quarterback under those conditions. When you talk about trading a quarterback it implies he has value. So I’m guessing that he has a lot of upside. It’s more a question of if someone in the draft would be an upgrade. But like a lot of young quarterbacks, they go with the top of the draft to some terrible teams. I guess we’ll see where Darnold place next year and see if he’s any good

  6. I think he’s done for. They will trade him and go for a new QB in draft because it’s just a better deal than paying top dollar for a trade/free agent without having good pieces around him.

  10. That’s smart, but by saying that it tells you everything you need to know about how they feel about Darnold.

  11. So you’re telling me that a team is going to evaluate the QB prospects in the draft before deciding if they draft one ? The hell you say!

  12. So do they plan on picking up his 5th year option if they keep him if not take 3rd round pick from Whoever and draft Wilson 2nd overall

  14. This really isn’t fair on Darnold. Tell the boy straight – we’re riding with you OR We’re trading you! Make up your mind and do what you need to do.

  15. Gase almost ruined Tannehill, but he was fortunate to escape to a team with decent coaching. They need to judge Darnold away from Gase. Darnold might still bust, but at least you’ll know it wasn’t solely Gase’s fault.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.