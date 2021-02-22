K.J. Wright wants to stay in Seattle, but won’t take a hometown discount

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright has been saying all offseason that he’d like to stay in Seattle after he hits free agency next month. But he’d also like to get paid what he’s worth.

Wright told Jim Rome that finishing his career where he started it 10 years ago would be a storybook ending.

“That would be a beautiful story if I could ride out with the Seahawks. That’s legendary-type stuff,” Wright said.

But as for taking less money to stay with the Seahawks, that’s not something Wright is interested in doing.

“I do way too much on the football field to take a discount. That makes absolutely no sense,” Wright said. “I have a family and I’m trying to set up long, long-term success for my family. So that’s out of the question.”

So Wright is likely to test free agency, and remain with the Seahawks only if the Seahawks show they value him at least as much as any other team would.