Kawann Short has heard from a few teams since being released

Getty Images

The Panthers released defensive tackle Kawann Short last week in a move that did not come as a surprise to the eight-year vet.

Short said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he “wasn’t shocked” by the move because he missed so much time the last two seasons with rotator cuff injuries to both shoulders. Short only played five games over that span and he was set to have a cap hit of over $20 million, so he knew a release or a request to take a pay cut was in the cards.

Short said he thought it was “respectful” of the team to let him go early in the offseason and that he’s already had inquiries from other teams.

“We had a few teams reach out, but none set in stone,” Short said. “We’re really trying to narrow it down to see what’s the best fit for me, the best fit for my family.”

Short said Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer suggested a return could work out if Short doesn’t find what he’s looking for on the open market and that he expects to take a one-year deal because “I have to prove” the shoulder injuries won’t be an issue in the future.