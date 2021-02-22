Martin Mayhew: Experience in WFT personnel department very valuable

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team overhauled its personnel department this offseason and they did not go for up and comers to fill the top slots.

Former Lions General Manager Martin Mayhew has the same job in Washington, former Panthers G.M. Marty Hurney is the executive vice president of football/player personnel, former Colts G.M. Chris Polian is the director of pro personnel, and former Dolphins assistant G.M. is the senior director of player personnel.

That’s not typically how the department is organized, particularly when head coach Ron Rivera is at the top of the hierarchy, but Mayhew shared the virtues of that approach with Albert Breer of SI.com. He said all four men draw on their past to inform the present and “that experience is very valuable.”

“We’ve all made mistakes. Anybody who’s had this job has made mistakes. And we’ve all learned from them,” Mayhew said. “I think we do a very good job of bouncing ideas off each other. I think one good thing about all of us is we’re very opinionated. None of us hold our tongue or hold back. We all have opinions on things, and we will get them out on the table, and get them out and discuss them.”

The group joins a team that won the NFC East with a 7-9 record last year, so Mayhew knows it is not “a blank canvas” but a club with strengths that can be built on this offseason. Quarterback isn’t one of those spots and changing that will be a top priority for everyone in Washington this offseason.