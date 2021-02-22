Mike Tomlin: Luckily I have had minimal symptoms, thankful to be in good health

Getty Images

A report emerged earlier on Monday that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19. While the organization did not initially confirm that news, Tomlin did himself in a statement released to social media on Monday afternoon.

“I want to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern for my health,” Tomlin said. “Luckily I have had minimal symptoms and I’m thankful to be in good health. I want to thank those media professionals who knew about my situation and respected my privacy. It is very much appreciated.

“I’ll be back in the office soon while I continue to work virtually from my home. Thanks for your support and well wishes!”

The Steelers closed their facility last week out of caution when several COVID-19 tests came back positive.