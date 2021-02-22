New Jersey begins process of allowing fans back in stadiums

Getty Images

The Giants and Jets played all their home games in an empty MetLife Stadium in 2020, but in 2021 New Jersey is beginning the process of bringing fans back.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that 15 percent capacity will be permitted at outdoor stadiums, beginning March 1.

The Giants and Jets, of course, will not be playing until August at the earliest, if the preseason goes according to schedule. And given everything we’ve experienced over the last year, no one can say with any degree of certainty what the situation will be in six months.

But Murphy said he’s hopeful that in the coming months the state will be able to increase capacity at MetLife Stadium. The NFL is optimistic that it can play in full stadiums this season, and New Jersey shows there’s reason for that optimism.