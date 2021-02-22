Notre Dame will wait on EA Sports college football game until NIL rules are finalized

Getty Images

If it’s in the game, it’s in the game. Except when it’s not in the game.

Via Dan Murphy of ESPN.com, Notre Dame won’t make its name, logos, and other brands available to the rebooted EA Sports college football game until rules regarding player compensation for their names, images, and likenesses are resolved.

“As those rules are developed, it is our strong desire that student-athletes be allowed to benefit directly from allowing their name, image and performance history to be used in the game,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement released Monday.

EA Sports announced on February 2 that the game will be returning, but the company has provided no timetable for its debut. EA Sports stopped making the game due to liability concerns arising directly from the names, images, and likenesses of current and former players.