Panthers re-sign Brandon Zylstra

Getty Images

The Panthers have taken care of some business for an offensive player — though it probably isn’t the transaction Carolina’s fans have been waiting to hear about.

Carolina has re-signed wide receiver Brandon Zylstra to a one-year deal, according to multiple Monday reports. Zylstra was slated to become a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year on March 17.

Zylstra was mainly a special teams contributor for the Panthers in 2020, playing 58.2 percent of the unit’s snaps. He was on the field for 12 percent of Carolina’s offensive plays, recording three receptions for 35 yards.

Zylstra began his professional career with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos, becoming the league’s leading receiver in 2017 with 1,687 yards. He also compiled 100 receptions and five touchdowns that year.

But Zylstra jumped from the CFL to the NFL in 2018,m landing with the Vikings where he also played mostly special teams. He’s been with the Panthers for the last two seasons.