Police: Case involving shooting at agent Damarius Bilbo’s home is “closed inactive”

A June 2020 incident involving a bullet being fired into agent Damarius Bilbo’s home in Dunwoody, Georgia that saw Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard named as a person on interest remains unsolved, but the case is no longer open.

Howard’s agent Darren Heitner told PFT that the case was closed on Monday and police in Dunwoody confirmed that it is currently inactive.

“The case is closed inactive,” the police department told the Miami Herald. “This means there are no further leads or evidence at this time. If any further information comes in, the case can be re-opened for further investigation.”

As PFT reported on Saturday, Howard’s name was one of six included in the incident report filed by police after the shooting. Heitner said in a statement that his client “was not involved in the incident. There’s absolutely no evidence to support otherwise.”

Another report over the weekend indicated police wanted to speak to Howard, but that he had not agreed to an interview. The NFL and the Dolphins declined to comment on the situation.