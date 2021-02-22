Raiders CB Kemah Siverand arrested in street racing incident

Getty Images

Raider cornerback Kemah Siverand‘s first chance of making an NFL team went up in smoke last summer and another one may be impacted by an arrest in Houston.

The Houston Police Department announced on Monday that Siverand was arrested after a street racing incident just after midnight on Saturday. Siverand initially stopped for officers, but then drove another mile before making a final stop. He’s been charged with felony evading arrest and two others were charged with racing on the highway.

Siverand signed with the Seahawks after going undrafted out of Oklahoma State last year, but saw his time with the team come to an end after he was caught trying to sneak a woman into the team hotel during training camp.

He signed with the Raiders practice squad last October and signed a futures contract for 2021 last month.