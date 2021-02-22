Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 22, 2021, 10:50 AM EST
Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts.

A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports from both Peter King in today’s Football Morning in America and Albert Breer of SI.com.

That reportedly became particularly apparent as Wentz clashed with Mike Groh after Groh was promoted from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator when Frank Reich left the Eagles to become head coach of the Colts.

Groh is now wide receivers coach in Indianapolis, so he’ll be seeing plenty of Wentz, and Reich apparently thinks everyone can get along. Reich knows Wentz well and had success coaching him in Philadelphia. If there’s one coach whose coaching Wentz can handle, it’s Reich’s. If Reich can’t get Wentz fixed, perhaps no one can.

9 responses to “Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

  1. Man they really must have got fed up with this kid to keep throwing so much mud his way. Ok he’s a spoiled brat. Whatever. Move on. Or maybe it’s just the Philly media muckraking.

  2. do any of today’s players respond positively to hard coaching. From what I’ve seen at the high school & college level kids (and coaches) are getting softer.

  4. And he’s already got drama in Indy with Pittman not giving up #11. This could be fun to watch.

  5. Okay, Philly, Knock it off already, he is out of the building, stop being low/no class and trying to over-justify getting rid of a player. It’s not like he won the super bowl. If he wins one, 2 or 3 in Indy, it’ll be his accomplishment in that city on that team. Changes of scenery can do wonders for players, wish him well and shut up.

  6. Philedelphia, city of Brotherly Love. LOL ! The Eagles have a problem with with perception- they seem to think that most folks trust what comes out of the Front Office these days….

  7. These huge contracts represent an investment in a player. Approaching that with one managemetn technique, hard coaching, is short-sighted. You work with the player to get the best out of them.

    No, I am not advocating everyone a trophy and coddling them. Rather, I am suggesting you search out what motivates them and working with that.

  8. Amazing how this organization wants us to believe it’s all Wentz’s fault. There is enough blame to go around. The one who is most to blame hasn’t lost his job… yet!!

  9. Carson Wentz played behind one of the worst 2 or 3 OL’s in the entire league last year. Sure, it’s trendy to hate on C.W. right now, but give the guy a break – he’s a 4,000 yard/30+ touchdown passer when he’s not getting sacked at David Carr levels.

    The Colts have a top 5 offensive-line. Philip Rivers was sacked 19x last year, the 2nd lowest of his whole career, and the man is a STATUE! By comparison, Wentz was sacked 50x and threw 100 less passes than Rivers. This says more about the Eagles organization than it does about Wentz.

