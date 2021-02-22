Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

Getty Images

Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts.

A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports from both Peter King in today’s Football Morning in America and Albert Breer of SI.com.

That reportedly became particularly apparent as Wentz clashed with Mike Groh after Groh was promoted from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator when Frank Reich left the Eagles to become head coach of the Colts.

Groh is now wide receivers coach in Indianapolis, so he’ll be seeing plenty of Wentz, and Reich apparently thinks everyone can get along. Reich knows Wentz well and had success coaching him in Philadelphia. If there’s one coach whose coaching Wentz can handle, it’s Reich’s. If Reich can’t get Wentz fixed, perhaps no one can.