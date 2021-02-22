Report: Teams believe three first-rounders the base for a Russell Wilson trade

Getty Images

When Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson went public with his desire to have a voice in personnel decisions and his frustration with getting hit too much earlier this month, word was that the Seahawks were unhappy about it and that led some to wonder if it was the first step toward a departure from the team.

Wilson said the question of whether he’s available in a trade is for the Seahawks to answer and teams have reportedly been asking. Michael Silver of NFL Media reports that one-third of the league has called the team about the possibility of a Wilson trade.

Silver adds that those teams have come away with the belief that the starting point for any serious conversations would be three first-round picks. That’s a bit different than word earlier this month that there was no chance that the team would trade Wilson, although it’s unclear if anyone has conveyed a willingness to move that number of assets to Seattle in a trade.

Trading Wilson would require the Seahawks to take $39 million of dead money onto their cap, although waiting to process a trade until after June 1 would allow them to push $26 million of it into the 2022 season. Silver also reported that the Seahawks got Wilson’s message and that there is an opportunity to alleviate his concerns before any trade would be on the table.