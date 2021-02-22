Rich Gannon not returning to CBS

USA TODAY Sports

Rich Gannon is not returning to CBS for a 17th season as an NFL game analyst, the network confirmed to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

CBS chose not to renew Gannon’s contract, making him a free agent.

The network has not named a replacement, but Adam Archuleta and James Lofton are internal candidates for the job, per Marchand.

Before the 2020 season, CBS split Gannon from Kevin Harlan, his longtime play-by-play partner. Harlan and Trent Green got the third-best game most weeks, with Greg Gumbel and Gannon getting the third-most watched, per Marchand.

CBS does not have an official depth chart of its NFL broadcasting teams.

Besides Green, Archuleta and Lofton, CBS has Tony Romo, Charles Davis and Jay Feely among its crew of analysts.

Gannon, 55, won the NFL MVP award in 2002. He started 132 games at quarterback, last playing in 2004 for the Raiders.