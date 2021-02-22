Texans bringing back Dontrell Hilliard

Getty Images

The Texans have made an offseason roster move, but it’s not the one everyone is waiting for.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Houston is re-signing running back Dontrell Hilliard to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million with $200,000 guaranteed. With the new contract, Hilliard will no longer become a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year on March 17.

The Texans claimed Hilliard off waivers late in the 2020 season after the Browns cut him on Dec. 13. He appeared in a pair of games for Houston, averaging 20.8 yards on five kick returns.

Hilliard entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with Cleveland. He took 22 carries for 199 yards in and caught 22 passes for 97 yards with two touchdowns in three years with the Browns. He also averaged 23.5 yards per kick return and 7.1 yards per punt return with Cleveland.