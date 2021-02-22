Texans retaining strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks

Getty Images

Head coach David Culley is keeping another member of the previous regime for his first season with the Texans.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports head strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks has received an extension to be a part of the team’s new staff. Eubanks has been with Houston since 2018, initially joining the team as an assistant. He became the head strength and conditioning coach prior to the 2019 season.

Eubanks was previously a strength and conditioning coach with the Broncos from 2012-2017 and has also had stints with the Jaguars and Arizona State.

Eubanks was mentioned in SI.com report from late last year on Texans executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby, as players reportedly came to his house for workouts during last year’s offseason when the team’s facility was closed. The NFL declined to comment on that aspect of the repot in December.