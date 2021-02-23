Aaron Rodgers is engaged to Shailene Woodley

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers‘ future in Green Bay has been much discussed this offseason, but on Monday night one aspect of his personal future was revealed: He’ll be getting married to actress Shailene Woodley.

Woodley told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that the two are engaged. Woodley added that football is not what she loves about Rodgers.

“I still have never been to a football game,” Woodley said. “Before I met him I’d never seen one football game before. When we met I knew he was a football guy but I didn’t know what kind of football guy he was. I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That’s the dude I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports.”

Woodley said friends have filled her in on how good Rodgers is.

“I never thought I’d be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living,” Woodley said. “Like I never thought as a little girl, I was like, ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m going to marry someone who throws balls, yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it. He can throw fast balls, he can throw slow balls, high balls, low balls.”